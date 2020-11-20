Getting real! Scheana Shay candidly spoke about how much weight she has gained during her pregnancy.

On the latest episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, the reality star opened up about how her road to motherhood is going so far.

“Obviously, I do feel pregnant. I know I’m pregnant. I am doing every precaution as being pregnant, but I don’t have, like, a full bump yet,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, said in the episode released on Friday, November 20. “So, it’s like I feel pregnant internally but externally, I just feel fat.”

Zeroing in on her bodily changes, Shay said that her “boobs are big” now. “I check every day. I’m like, OK, they still hurt, I’m good, Because it’s like, I can’t feel her kick yet. She’s too small. She’s only, like, 5 ounces right now,” she shared. “So, until I can feel that I’m just like, OK, my body would tell me if something’s wrong. But I’m, like, constantly checking my boobs. I’m like, OK I’ve gained another pound. I’ve gained 16 pounds, but I still don’t look pregnant.”

The “Good as Gold” singer continued, “I’m starting to get stretch marks. I didn’t think — I just thought I would be one of those girls who doesn’t get stretch marks because my mom didn’t get stretch marks. I thought they were genetic.”

Shay said she is seeing stretch marks show up on her hips, where she is getting “wider” and has “gained four inches.” The extra growth in that region has resulted in almost “none” of her jean shorts fitting her.

Last month, Shay revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies. In her Instagram announcement, she shared a photo of the couple posing behind a positive pregnancy test and confirmed that their “rainbow baby” is due in April 2021.

The Bravolebrity’s infertility woes have been well-documented. In June, Shay shared that she suffered a “devastating” miscarriage at six weeks pregnant. She had been experiencing complications leading up to that point.

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” she said on her podcast at the time. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t.”

On Friday’s episode of her podcast, Shay admitted that she has “anxiety” about the health of her unborn child. “Until I can feel [my daughter] it’s like, I want to be excited and I’m 17-and-a-half weeks now. But after having a pregnancy loss, it’s terrifying,” she explained. “So, it’s like, I’m just trying to stay optimistic and not be, like, so excited about everything. But, I want to be excited because I don’t want to manifest that something is wrong.”