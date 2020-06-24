First time for everything! Rachel McAdams shared her experience bringing her and Jamie Linden’s son on set for the first time.

“I was pretty ready to go back [to work] by the time I did,” the actress, 41, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 23. “He was almost 2. Being able to take him to Iceland, he’ll never remember any of it, but I feel like somehow that might stick to his soul and his personality a little bit, so it was great to get to travel.”

The Canadian star explained that since she and the toddler had been “cuddled up for so long together,” going out was a “wonderful” experience for both of them. “To go out into the world and get to work at the same time, I felt really lucky to be able to do that.”

The Mean Girls star welcomed her son with Linden, 39, in April 2018. Seven months later, McAdams told Us motherhood has been “the greatest thing” to ever happen to her.

“[People say] your life is not your own any more, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person,” the Oscar nominee explained at the time. “I waited a long time [for motherhood]. It’s just how it happened. And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

She and the screenwriter are currently getting “a lot of quality time” with their son while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s something that you’ll never get to do quite like this again,” McAdams told the outlet on Tuesday. ”It’s such extraordinary circumstances. We’re just making the best of it. I was reading something about that in The New York Times, like, don’t worry about your kids because he was just starting to really talk and open up and socialize. Don’t worry, you know, the time they’re getting and they’re learning other skills that will benefit them just as much as socializing so just you know, relax, it’ll be OK.”