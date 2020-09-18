Parenting pride! Eva Marcille gave a glimpse of her post-baby body one year after welcoming her third child.

“Three babies later!!!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 35, captioned a Wednesday, September 16, Instagram photo. “I compete against no one, just working hard at being the best version of ME, both inside and out. Thank you [Mike Sterling] for consistently motivating me. You lead by example.”

The reality star went on to write, “Handmade African waist beads have kept me in tune … mind, body and spirit connected.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2019 that the Los Angeles native had given birth to her and Sterling’s second child together, a baby boy named Maverick.

The Bravo personality previously welcomed her and her husband’s eldest son, Michael, now 2, in April 2018. Marcille also shares daughter Marley, 5, with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

She and Sterling tied the knot in October 2018 in Georgia. “[Marley’s] going to be my flower girl and she’s super excited,” the America’s Next Top Model winner told Essence ahead of her nuptials. “We talk about the wedding often, about her being a part of it and her picking out a fancy dress.”

She added of the wedding ceremony’s location: “[Sterling and I] met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta. [He] is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles, so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married where we met.”

In June, the Scared Famous alum left RHOA after three seasons on the Bravo show. “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my castmates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies,” the model said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

Marcille explained, “I look forward to serving my community on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”