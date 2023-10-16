Real Housewives of Orange County alum Shane Keough paid homage to his late nephew when naming his and wife Francheska Keough’s baby girl.

“We are so lucky to have you here with us, and you are so lucky to have the mother you do and the overwhelming love of family around you,” Shane, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 15. “It doesn’t feel that long ago when the world felt unfair and unpredictable to the point where I never thought I would have the opportunity to feel this joy and this type of love.”

In April 2020, Shane’s sister, Kara Keough, revealed that her newborn son McCoy died six days after he was born due to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. In a tribute to their late nephew, Shane and Francheska named their little girl McKay.

“The world works in mysterious ways, but at the same time, it’s pretty predictable when you let the right people into your life, and you have the luxury of leaning on loved ones who physically go out into the world looking for the best for you,” Shane continued on Sunday. “It’s crazy to think that so much tragedy had to happen for this amazing opportunity to grow into this perfect 6 lbs. 5 oz. Angel. You are worth every hospital pull-out couch, every dirty diaper, every less hour of sleep, and I know your mother, and I will go to the ends of the Earth to make sure you experience life in all its glory and that you have a team of support when times get tough. Welcome to the world, McKay Lourdes Keough. A week down and a lifetime still to come with you, baby girl.”

Shane announced on Sunday that he and Francheska welcomed their first child earlier this month on October 7. In his announcement, the former baseball player shared that Kara, 34, was by the couple’s side in the delivery room and that he felt “relief” after hearing his little one’s first cry.

When Shane learned the news of his nephew’s tragic death two years ago, he shared a heartbreaking tribute post in his honor.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing,” the athlete penned via Instagram in April 2021, alongside a photo of what would have been McCoy’s nursery. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in … Thank you, McCoy.”

Kara and their husband Kyle Bosworth are also the parents of daughter Decker, 7, and son Vaughn, 2, whom they welcomed nearly one year after losing McCoy. Kara announced in July that she is expecting baby No. 4 who is due in November.

Bravo fans came to know Shane and Kara as the kids of Jeana Keough on seasons 1 to 5 of RHOC. After exiting the series as a main cast member in 2012, Jeana, 68, briefly returned as a guest from 2015 to 2017 and served as a narrator in 2022.