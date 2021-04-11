Surprise! One week after announcing her pregnancy, Kara Keough revealed she secretly gave birth to a baby boy in March.

“The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story. Our story. I don’t typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning. Introducing Decker and McCoy’s baby brother,” the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough wrote alongside a photo of the newborn on Saturday, April 10, via Instagram. “Vaughn Mack Bosworth. Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness.”

Kara added that Vaughn was born six days before “what should have been his big brother’s 1st birthday” on March 31.

“His name means ‘small/little’ and ‘hope,’” she wrote. “It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”

The former Bravo personality also shares 5-year-old daughter Decker with husband Kyle Bosworth. Kara announced their family was growing on Easter Sunday, one year after their infant son died during childbirth after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief,” Kara wrote on April 4 via Instagram. “Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die. This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope. … We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother!”

Jeana’s former costars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge sent their love to Kara on Saturday.

“Congratulations sweet Kara, Kyle and Decker. Bless you all and I love the name,” Gunvalson, 59, commented on Vaughn’s birth announcement.

The CUT Fitness owner, 53, wrote, Congratulations 🙌.”

Andy Cohen also celebrated Vaughn’s arrival, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Beautiful 👶♥️.”

Earlier this month, Kara commemorated McCoy’s birthday by raising money for their local children’s hospital, revealing there will be a room dedicated to her late son at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“Realizing my son has done more good in his short life than most people will with way more time is perhaps one of the most healing feelings,” she wrote. “I don’t know much, but I know I want to be like McCoy when I grow up. To all who made this possible, thank you.”