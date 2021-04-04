An extra special Easter. Kara Keough announced she’s pregnant on Sunday, April 4, one year after losing infant son McCoy.

“For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief,” the 32-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough began via Instagram. “Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die. This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope.”

Kara, who shares 5-year-old daughter Decker with husband Kyle Bosworth, posted three Easter baskets in front of McCoy’s “Garden of life.” In the garden, a sign reads, “McCoy’s a big bro! Sprouting this Spring.” Decker proudly posed with her basket, McCoy’s basket and a basket for her future sibling.

“It is said that the word ‘Easter’ is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring. And so it is for us,” the reality TV personality continued on Sunday. “New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground. We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother!”

Kara ended her announcement with a nod to her late father, Matt Keough, who died in May 2020, one month after McCoy’s passing.

“Tell Grandpa that I said he was right,” she wrote. “He’ll know what I mean.”

Kara and Bosworth revealed in April 2020 that their baby boy died during childbirth after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.” Six months later, she penned a powerful essay about the loss of a child for Good Morning America.

“Every day, every minute, another mother joins us in this club. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but the love and compassion within it are unlike any other,” she wrote in October 2020. “The instant bond that ignites between two women when we sit together in this pain is almost spiritual. … We ask ourselves, ‘Where are we supposed to put all this love, all this love that we had reserved for them?’ The answer becomes so clear: all around us, of course, and into them, still. Most importantly — and with no hesitations — we must put the love back into ourselves once again.”