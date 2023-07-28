It was love at first sight for Kara Keough and husband Kyle Bosworth — but their marriage hasn’t been without tragedy.

“I went to this pub called Maloney’s with the sole mission of finding the lucky charm pictured here. He was the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Keough recalled via Instagram in March 2018, eight years after meeting Bosworth. “Found him in his natural habitat, on the dance floor with about 16 tally marks across his forearm (which 21-year-old me, who had JUST started drinking for the first time, had no clue meant this fella was 16 drinks in).”

Kara — who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough — proudly declared: “I landed this little leprechaun and he’s been all mine since this night 8 years ago. What a lucky lady I am 🍀.”

While luck has been on the couple’s side on many occasions — including the birth of their daughter Decker — they faced tragedy in April 2020 when their second baby, McCoy, died during childbirth. The following year, Kara gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Vaughn, whom she called “heaven-sent” via social media in March 2021.

In July 2023, Kara announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 4, a bittersweet blessing.

Scroll down to relive Kara and Bosworth’s relationship highs and lows:

March 2010

The twosome went on their first date, which Kara later recalled via Instagram. “We split the check, saw a movie, and ended the night making out on his couch,” she wrote, calling her partner a “Greek God look-a-like.” Kara confessed: “I was up until 4 a.m. smiling like a Cheshire Cat thinking of how polite, charming, and sexy he was.”

February 2014

The pair tied the knot at Kara’s mom’s house in Coto de Caza, California. The bride shared photos from the “Best. Day. Ever.” via Instagram following the reception.

August 2015

Kara confirmed her first pregnancy via Instagram. “Needless to say, she’s already so spoiled. Thanks for loving on #BabyBoz,” she wrote.

January 2016

The former reality star and the retired NFL player welcomed their daughter, Decker, on January 21. “Decker Kate Bosworth was born with a full head of brown hair and pretty blue eyes,” the new mom told E! News at the time.

October 2019

Kara announced her second pregnancy via a funny blog post, writing, “My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy. As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full.”

March 2020

The Bravo alum toasted to 10 years with Bosworth on the anniversary of their first date. “The only thing that’s changed about our dynamic is that now I let him pick up the tab,” Kara revealed via Instagram. “I often tell people that I married the kindest man I’ve ever met, and I truly believe that to be the reason for so much of my life’s blessings. Your kindness just radiates around us as a family and brings joy back around to us — in the form of great friends, new opportunities, and overall positive energy.”

She added: “Even on days when I want to throat-punch you, you’re STILL the kindest man I’ve ever met and the best decision I’ve ever made. I love you like crazy, you delicious man, you.”

April 2020

The couple’s second child, son McCoy, died during childbirth on April 6. Kara confirmed the news one week later, explaining that the newborn passed away after experiencing shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she added via Instagram.

March 2021

The pair’s third baby, son Vaughn, was born six days before what would have been his big brother’s 1st birthday on March 31. Kara announced Vaughn’s arrival the following month, sharing via Instagram that his name means “small/little” and “hope.” She added: “It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”

November 2021

“My greatest gift. 35 years of you,” Kara wrote via Instagram in honor of her husband’s birthday. “The world feels more golden by your side. I love you, Kyle baby. And holy s—ttttt your silver streaks give me life 🦊 Happy birthday, lover.”

February 2022

Bosworth gushed over his wife via social media on Valentine’s Day, vowing, “I’ll climb any mountain with you my love.” He called Kara “the rock in our family. The reason for living.”

The former athlete added: “Your love is endless and fearless. I get to be so lucky to call you my love, my reason , my life , my wife. Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman of my dreams 😍. Our family embraces you everyday! — Kyle, Decker, McCoy, Vaughn [and pets] Zoey and Tibby. #myforever.”

July 2023

Kara expressed mixed feelings of joy and fear while announcing that she is pregnant with her and Bosworth’s fourth baby.

“It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they’re getting another sibling. For me, there’s just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb,” she confessed via social media. “I can’t deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too. So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother @jeanakeough can’t keep a secret for s—t), I’m proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 — due in November.”