Kara Keough Bosworth revealed that she and husband Kyle Bosworth are expecting their fourth child while honoring the couple’s late son, McCoy.

Kara, 34, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday, July 27. She began the lengthy post by recalling how she hadn’t wanted to share the news of her last pregnancy — she and Kyle, 36, welcomed son Vaughn in March 2021 — amid her grief about McCoy, who died six days after he was born in April 2020. The infant passed away due to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

“I didn’t share our news with anyone that didn’t need to know. And when I did share, it sounded like I was telling them, ‘I have ulcers,’” she wrote. “It was not a joyous celebration. It was a painstaking and brutal admission: ‘I’m at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.’”

Kara then credited her oldest child, 7-year-old daughter Decker, with helping her experience joy amid her latest pregnancy.

“Decker tells every person willing to listen that she’s the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can’t wait to tell the world about baby ‘four,’” she penned. “I’ve clawed my way on board with Decker for her sake, and Vaughn’s and McCoy’s. It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they’re getting another sibling. For me, there’s just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb.”

Kara wrapped up the emotional post by joking that if she didn’t share the baby news herself, Jeana, 67, or Decker might spill the beans first.

“I can’t deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too. So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother @jeanakeough can’t keep a secret for s—t), I’m proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 — due in November,” she wrote.

The actress has always been vocal about the complicated nature of welcoming more children after losing a son. When announcing Vaughn’s birth in April 2021, Kara noted that the little one was born six days before “what should have been his big brother’s 1st birthday.”

She continued: “His name means ‘small/little’ and ‘hope.’ It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”

Shortly after McCoy’s death, Kara exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she and Kyle were coping with the loss.

“We are doing our best to make McCoy’s legacy a positive one, despite the nightmare we’re living,” she said in April 2020, noting that the pair had joined a support group for bereaved parents. “We know it’s going to be a long journey towards healing, but we’re trying to do the right things to stay on that path.”