Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Nicole Martin Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 Early Via C-Section

By
RHOM s Nicole Martin Reveals She Welcomed 2nd Baby Earlier Than Expected
Dr. Nicole Martin. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin is officially a mother of two.

“Good morning everybody. [I got] lots of messages. I realized I left everyone in suspense with my last post being in the hospital and then didn’t follow up for a few days,” Martin, 38, explained via Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 28. “It has been hectic to say the least but mommy and baby girl are recovering from a C-section that was earlier than expected.”

Marin said she is doing well after giving birth, adding, “But we are doing good and thank you for all the warm wishes. I will probably take an Instagram break for a few as we recover but overall we are doing well.”

She continued: “I’m feeling OK. I’m a little nauseous but otherwise not too bad and baby girl is trying to figure things out. So stay tuned for more updates.”

Josh Duhamel s Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Debuts Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night 340

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth

The reality star already shares son Greyson, 4, with fiancé Anthony Lopez. Martin and Lopez, who got engaged in 2021, announced her second pregnancy late last year.

RHOM s Nicole Martin Reveals She Welcomed 2nd Baby Earlier Than Expected
Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez . Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2B Growth Enterprises/Chalk Experiences

“Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️,” Martin wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her and Lopez holding newspapers that said, “Baby Lopez Coming Soon!”

That same month, Martin opened up to Us Weekly about how she was feeling, saying, “I’m feeling good. I’m in the second trimester, so [I’m] feeling better, getting a little more energy back. The days are long here, but the fans give me all the energy that I need.”

The Bravo star shared that Greyson was “so excited” about being a big brother.

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

Real Housewives of Miami

Related: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

“He’s the one that was really like, ‘Can I have a baby sister?’ He was very adamant and specific that he wanted a baby sister,” Martin explained to Us, adding that Greyson “wouldn’t have to share his toys if it was a girl.”

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

Martin and Lopez have been dating since 2015. After joining The Real Housewives of Miami in season 4, Martin explained her reasoning behind waiting to get married to Lopez.

“It was never about being pro- or anti-marriage. It was really about just being happy no matter what,” she shared on the season 4 RHOM reunion episode in March 2022. “I was happy before he asked. We had a great relationship before he asked. And I’m happy and we have a great relationship after he asked. And if he would have never asked? I would have still stayed with him and been happy.”

In this article

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

The Real Housewives of Miami

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!