The Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin is officially a mother of two.

“Good morning everybody. [I got] lots of messages. I realized I left everyone in suspense with my last post being in the hospital and then didn’t follow up for a few days,” Martin, 38, explained via Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 28. “It has been hectic to say the least but mommy and baby girl are recovering from a C-section that was earlier than expected.”

Marin said she is doing well after giving birth, adding, “But we are doing good and thank you for all the warm wishes. I will probably take an Instagram break for a few as we recover but overall we are doing well.”

She continued: “I’m feeling OK. I’m a little nauseous but otherwise not too bad and baby girl is trying to figure things out. So stay tuned for more updates.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

The reality star already shares son Greyson, 4, with fiancé Anthony Lopez. Martin and Lopez, who got engaged in 2021, announced her second pregnancy late last year.

“Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️,” Martin wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her and Lopez holding newspapers that said, “Baby Lopez Coming Soon!”

That same month, Martin opened up to Us Weekly about how she was feeling, saying, “I’m feeling good. I’m in the second trimester, so [I’m] feeling better, getting a little more energy back. The days are long here, but the fans give me all the energy that I need.”

The Bravo star shared that Greyson was “so excited” about being a big brother.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Not all Real Housewives franchises are made to last — or are they? After launching shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Beverly Hills, Bravo created the Real Housewives of Miami. Season 1, which starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice, […]

“He’s the one that was really like, ‘Can I have a baby sister?’ He was very adamant and specific that he wanted a baby sister,” Martin explained to Us, adding that Greyson “wouldn’t have to share his toys if it was a girl.”

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

Martin and Lopez have been dating since 2015. After joining The Real Housewives of Miami in season 4, Martin explained her reasoning behind waiting to get married to Lopez.

“It was never about being pro- or anti-marriage. It was really about just being happy no matter what,” she shared on the season 4 RHOM reunion episode in March 2022. “I was happy before he asked. We had a great relationship before he asked. And I’m happy and we have a great relationship after he asked. And if he would have never asked? I would have still stayed with him and been happy.”