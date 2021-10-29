Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo’s Daughter Spends 1 Week in the ER

The road to recovery. Wendy Osefo revealed on Thursday, October 28, that her 2-year-old daughter, Kamrynn, spent a week in the emergency room.

“One minute I’m headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade. Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective. Good luck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence.”

The Nigeria native gave a “special thank you to the AMAZING doctors and nurses in the Pediatric ICU for making [her] stay as comfortable as possible,” concluding, “God is a healer.”

In the social media upload, the Bravo personality wore a mask while holding her daughter in her arms. Kamrynn was breathing with the help of an apparatus and a red cast could be seen on her left arm.

Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey commented on the Instagram post with praying-hand emojis, while Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Jen Shah left red hearts.

Kamrynn turned 2 in July. “Happy 2nd Birthday to the little girl who has completely stolen my heart,” the reality star gushed at the time via Instagram. “There are no amount of words to express just how much I love you!! Just know that being your mommy is my greatest honor and I am so blessed to have given birth to the most caring, compassionate, kind little human. Love you beyond life! The world is yours baby girl.”

The Tears of My Mother author shares the birthday girl with her husband, Edward Osefo, as well as Karter, 8, and Kruz, 6. The couple wed in 2011.

The 1954 Equity founder called her sons her “bodyguards” via Instagram last month, writing, “Mommy will always be by your side. Proud does not even begin to describe my feelings towards you both. Love you beyond life and BLESSED to call you mine.”

Wendy has been a RHOP cast member since season 5, which aired last year, but questioned her role on the show after Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels got into a physical fight.

“That moment I sat and I said, ‘This is not what I signed up for … nor what I stand for,” the Rutgers University grad exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “Potomac, they’re not known for anything that is outside the bounds of women getting into squabble and so I put that into my consideration when I was making the decision to join the franchise. So for this to happen, I am so broken that I can’t believe this happened.”