



Yawn! Rider Strong’s 4-year-old son, Indigo, isn’t interested in his dad’s acting career.

“I do a cartoon called Star vs. the Forces of Evil,” the Girl Meets World alum, 39, explained to Us Weekly exclusively at the Alamo Drafthouse L.A.’s Big Bash Party on Thursday, August 8. “It actually just ended and I finally was like, ‘Hey! Let’s watch this one!’ Because it came up on his recommendations one morning. I was like, ‘Let’s watch the show that I do a voice in!’ My son did not care. Like, did not. No.”

The actor added, “I’m like, ‘The guy! With the three eyes! And the horns! That’s my voice!’ He’s like, ‘Nah. Doesn’t matter. Not impressive.’”

The Kim Possible alum and his wife, Alexandra Barreto, welcomed their son in December 2014 after keeping the actress’ pregnancy under wraps.

Strong’s former Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel welcomed her first child with her husband, Jensen Karp, four years later — and the San Francisco native has been sharing words of wisdom with the new mom.

“[I’m] doling out condescending parenting advice because I’ve got a four year lead on her,” Strong told Us. “‘Listen. Here’s how to sleep train, here’s what books to read.’” While the former Disney Channel star hasn’t met Fishel’s 1-month-old, Adler, he is “definitely” planning playdates for him and Indigo.

Fishel, 38, and the comedian, 39, brought their baby boy home in July after a difficult three weeks in the hospital. Their little one was born early with fluid in his lung cavities. “Our ensuing roller coaster ride of emotion, terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness has been one we did not expect,” the new dad wrote on Instagram after his arrival. “Adler is currently in the care of incredible, thoughtful and outlandishly skilled nurses and doctors, yet we’re still in so much pain not being able to bring him home.”

Now that the infant is out of NICU, Fishel and her husband “hope to never be back” there, the actress wrote on Instagram. Instead, the pair are enjoying their days at home with Adler, referring to each sleepless night with him as the “best” time of their life.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

