Riverdale baby on board! Casey Cott and wife Nichola Basara are expecting their first child.

“Mrs. Cott’s got a baby in her belly!!!” the Riverdale actor, 30, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 7, while announcing his wife’s pregnancy. “Thank you @clearblue for confirming in words that we are PREGNANT!”

The Ohio native shared a photo of the couple holding up a pregnancy test that read “positive.” In the snap, Cott gave his partner a kiss as she smiled for the camera.

“There is nothing better than seeing that word pop up on the screen after taking a test!” he concluded.

Cott’s Riverdale costar Vanessa Morgan, who shares 2-year-old son River with Michael Kopech, was quick to celebrate the news. “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” the 31-year-old actress wrote in the comments section.

The Katy Keene alum proposed to Basara in December 2020 after dating for more than one year. Ahead of their nuptials, Cott exclusively told Us Weekly that his CW costars would be part of his special day in some way.

“They’ve been asked,” he divulged in August 2021. “They’re aware of their responsibilities coming up.”

The Asking for It star noted that the duo “planned a lot in the very beginning” after their engagement. “Now we’re into the details, which is fun and exciting and stressful,” he told Us. “We’re having a blast. We are in full-blown planning mode.”

He explained at the time that his brother, Broadway star Corey Cott, would be officiating the ceremony. “We’re really excited that he’s going to be very involved. We’re really close with all of our siblings, and we figured that’d be a good role for him,” Casey teased. “And he always knows your role when he gets cast. So we cast him.”

Four months later, the lovebirds said “I do” in front of family and friends, including Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, Madelaine Petsch and Morgan.

The newlyweds celebrated their union by jetting off on a romantic honeymoon that ended with a visit to Disney World. While the pair have since kept their relationship somewhat under wraps, Casey gushed over his wife on their one first wedding anniversary.

“One year ago today my beautiful bride and I said I do. Cheers to 1000 more,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2022 alongside a snowy photo from the ceremony. “Happy Anniversary Nichola!”