Celebrating with family and friends! During Casey Cott’s romantic wedding to fiancée Nichola Basara, he made sure to invite many of his Riverdale costars — who couldn’t stop gushing over the special event.

“And of course to @caseycott and @nicholabasara 🤍 🤍 🤍,” costar Drew Ray Tanner captioned an Instagram video of the newlyweds entering the reception on Saturday, December 18. “Love you guys.”

Tanner, who plays Fangs on the CW hit, shared footage of Cott, 28, wearing a sleek black tuxedo, while the bride, also 28, opted for a princess-style white gown. Throughout the clip, Tanner and his fellow wedding guests can be heard cheering loudly for the happy couple.

Tanner, 29, wasn’t the only Riverdale star in attendance. The costars, who all sat at adjoining tables, gushed over their pal’s big day via their respective social media pages. Stars including Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madeleine Petsch and Charles Melton also attended the festivities, per Instagram snaps from Saturday.

In one clip, the Amazing Race Canada alum, 29, teased a snippet of the groom’s older brother, Broadway star Corey Cott, giving a speech about his sibling, telling the crowd: “Listen, it’s good to be here. So, I have three boys under 4 [with wife Meg Cott], so this is unbelievable. We’d be sitting in the middle of a field in the rain and this would be the best …” Throughout his speech, Morgan panned her camera around her costars’ seats.

The Carnegie Mellon alum, for his part, later confirmed the pair’s nuptials with a sweet selfie of the duo showing off their rings via Instagram Story.

The Katy Keene alum, who proposed to Basara in December 2020, previously teased his fellow CW stars’ roles in his wedding.

“They’ve been asked,” Casey exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “They’re aware of their responsibilities coming up. … Luckily, we kind of planned a lot in the very beginning, and now we’re into the details, which is fun and exciting and stressful. But we’re having a blast. We are in full-blown planning mode. We may or may not be doing our food tasting this week.”

At the time, the actor revealed that the pair anticipated having a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they’re Canadian,” he told Us. “So we’re hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here [and my brother Corey is] going to marry us, which is really cool. So we’re really excited that he’s going to be very involved. We’re really close with all of our siblings, and we figured that’d be a good role for him. And he always knows your role when he gets cast. So we cast him.”

