The Riverdale family has officially grown with the arrival of Casey Cott and wife Nichola Basara’s first baby.

Cott, 31, announced his son’s arrival via Instagram on Friday, September 22, revealing his name as “Cashius ‘Cash’ Michael Cott.” The actor also shared the little one’s birthday, writing that Cash was born on Monday, September 18.

The actor also gave fans a glimpse at his newborn son, posting a photo of the newly minted family of three in an elevator.

Cott is all smiles in the snap as he holds on tight to his baby’s stroller and stares at his wife. Basara, meanwhile, can’t keep her eyes off the baby boy in the picture.

The happy couple received an outpouring of love in the comments section from Cott’s Riverdale costars. “😭😭 congratulations. Love you so much,” Lili Reinhart replied, kicking off the onslaught of messages from the cast.

Camila Mendes added, “Congrats you two 🥹🎉 can’t wait to meet lil cash!!” Madelaine Petsch also celebrated the happy news, writing, “AHHHHHHHH. i love you!!!”

Cott has always been surrounded by love from his Riverdale castmates including at his and Basara’s December 2021 wedding.

“They’ve been asked,” Cott exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021, teasing that his costars were “aware of their responsibilities coming up.”

When the twosome tied the knot later that year, KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner and Charles Melton were among the CW stars on hand to celebrate.

Cott and Basara toasted to their marriage by jetting off on a romantic honeymoon that included a visit to Disney World. More than a year later, they announced in April that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“Mrs. Cott’s got a baby in her belly!!!” Cott wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of his spouse holding up a positive pregnancy test. “There is nothing better than seeing that word pop up on the screen after taking a test!”

Prior to becoming parents, Cott closed a big chapter of his life with the conclusion of Riverdale. After 7 seasons, the teen drama came to an end in August — and Cott had one thing on his mind after saying goodbye to his character, Kevin Keller.

“I’m just really excited to hang out with my super hot wife,” he confessed during a group interview with Vulture, published last month. His costar Cole Sprouse joked, “I’m excited to hang out with Casey’s super hot wife.”