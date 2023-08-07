Vanessa Morgan showed her boyfriend, James Karnik, bonding with her 2-year-old son, River.

The actress, 31, took to Instagram Story on Sunday, August 6, to share footage of Karnik pulling her baby boy around the yard on a mini zipline. Morgan also uploaded a video captioned “Date nights,” which showed her walking as fireworks were being set off in the background.

Morgan has previously offered rare glimpses into her romance with Karnik. She has been more tight-lipped about her personal life following her public ups and downs with ex-husband — and father of her child — Michael Kopech.

The Riverdale star announced her pregnancy in July 2020, six months after exchanging vows with Kopech, 27. At the time, fans were quick to notice that the actress didn’t include Kopech in the celebratory post.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose,” Morgan wrote in July 2020. “I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.”

She continued: “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️.”

After Morgan confirmed the milestone, news broke that the pair had called it quits. (The athlete had filed for divorce in his native Texas one month prior.)

Morgan became a mom in January 2021 after she gave birth to River. She originally shared glimpses of her coparenting with Kopech but has since used social media to gush about her individual journey raising her son.

“To the boy who made me a momma. River Dante 🕊Grateful everyday your lil soul chose me,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “Brings tears to my eyes how happy you make me. To all the moms out there living that no sleep life and sacrificing day after day for your lil ones, i SEE you, you are beautiful, you are all SUPERWOMEN, you birthed LIFE, Happy Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌷🌺 Go give your moms a big hug! Sending you all love & light.”

Morgan got together with Karnik in 2022, while Kopech, for his part, moved on with Morgan Eudy. The couple expanded their family with son Vander in May 2022 and are currently expecting their second child together. (Eudy is also a mom to daughter Kaia from a previous relationship.)

“My favorite thing to watch him do is dad 💛,” Eudy captioned an Instagram post in June of Kopech with River, Vander and his fiancée’s eldest child.