Sayonara, cigarettes! Rupert Grint quit smoking when he became a father.

“I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure,” the Harry Potter star, 32, told Glamour on Friday, January 15, while reflecting on his 8-month-old daughter Wednesday’s birth. “It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping.”

The actor added that he and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have had an “interesting” time becoming parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular,” the new dad explained. “It’s just been us, working it out in a house. I feel … weirdly relaxed. It’s been a very calming process for me. Obviously, there are days when she is full on. But there’s something really nice about the routine. It’s got me in a good place.”

The Servant star went on to tell the outlet that while he is “still coming to terms” with what it means to be a dad, he is “absolutely loving” the experience.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2020 that Grint’s little one had arrived, one month after Groome’s pregnancy reveal. The Sick Note alum has been dating the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star, 28, since 2011 and told Glamour that the actress is his “best friend.”

“We’re kind of the same person. We think the same way,” the Snatch alum explained. “That’s always made it work—that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great. … We’ve really bonded with Wednesday. It’s been intense, but great.”

If the couple’s daughter ever pursues an acting career in the future, Grint believes he will be a “real stage mum.” He explained, “I had a great experience [filming Harry Potter], and I have no regrets. I would want her to do what she wants.”

When Grint’s former costar Daniel Radcliffe found out about Wednesday’s arrival, he felt “super weird” that they were old enough to start families, the Broadway star, 31, told Andy Cohen in May 2020.

“It’s weird for all of us,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 52, joked at the time.