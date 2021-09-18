UPDATE 9/18/21 4:35 p.m. ET

After Sadie Robertson’s daughter, Honey, spent four days in the hospital, the Duck Dynasty alum shared a positive update on Saturday, September 18.

“YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY) 😍 4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home,” she wrote via Instagram alongside snaps of the infant. “She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home 🙂 we are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us 💗 we truly did feel your prayers! We didn’t expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!”

Original story below:

Under the weather. Sadie Robertson shared the ups and downs of her daughter Honey’s battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, told her Instagram followers on Friday, September 17. “The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room.”

While the former reality star noted that her 4-month-old’s illness “is not over yet,” she and husband Christian Huff are hoping for better “days to come.”

The Louisiana native shared a Psalm and concluded, “To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness, I grieve with you. I’m so grateful for our friends and family believing this with us! RSV, you stink.”

The mother-daughter pair slept side-by-side in the social media upload. Robertson’s Instagram Story included another photo of Honey playing with her toy giraffe, Sophie, while breathing with the help of tubes.

Dancing With the Stars pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold commented on the social media upload. “Oh Sadie. I cannot even imagine how difficult this has been for you all. Praying for you and sweet Honey,” the Emmy nominee, 27, wrote, while her fellow Utah native, also 27, added, “Poor baby girl! Praying so hard for you and your whole family!!!! Sick babies literally break my heart.”

Robertson and Huff, 23, welcomed their baby girl in May, seven months after their pregnancy announcement. The new mom has been suffering from “extreme” postpartum anxiety, she told her Instagram followers in July.

“I didn’t even realize that those thoughts throughout the day were making me jittery, were making me have all these feelings of anxiety and were making my chest feel super tight, like, I couldn’t breathe,” the Live Original author said during a “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast episode at the time. “I didn’t understand how I could be so happy and so joyful, yet also experience so much fear. I realized that you don’t have to choose just one of those feelings. You don’t have to choose fear and trade out all the joy. You don’t have to choose joy and trade out all the fear. It actually can go hand in hand.”