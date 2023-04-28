No longer an option. Scheana Shay revealed what happened to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval‘s plans to freeze embryos after his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“Her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm. Thank God,” Shay, 37, said during the Friday, April 28, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast while guests Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb expressed their “relief” on the subject.

The “Good As Gold” artist noted that Madix’s eggs were “safe” after she previously considered making embryos with Sandoval, 40. The former couple’s fertility journey is currently playing out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules — which continues to air as news broke off screen about the TomTom co-owner’s infidelity.

“Two years ago, I froze my eggs and I was able to retrieve 26 of them which is really good. Like incredible. Good job, ovaries,” Madix, 37, shared on an April 19 episode. “My stance on all things related to being pregnant and giving birth has not really changed. It is just that I don’t like biological clocks having the power to run anything. Those eggs are more viable as fertilized embryos.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval admitted he wasn’t sure why he was contributing if Madix didn’t “really care” about expanding their family. “Last year when Ariana asked me to fertilize her eggs, I was excited,” he told the cameras. “But why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids or whatever she decides?”

As viewers watched the pair contemplate the next steps in their relationship, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Madix called it quits following nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Leviss, 28, which started in August 2022.

The Missouri native has since claimed he attempted to pull the plug on his romance with Madix before his cheating scandal.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

Sandoval said the Florida native was “fully in denial” about their breakup, adding, “It scared me. It really scared me. That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

At the time, the businessman said there was no current “label” on his connection with Leviss.

Madix, for her part, has yet to publicly address the Schwartz & Sandy cofounder’s claims. After taking a brief social media break, the former SUR bartender returned to thank the people who stood by her.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post in March. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Madix continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Earlier this month, Madix was spotted seemingly moving on from Sandoval when she packed on the PDA with Daniel Wai at Coachella.