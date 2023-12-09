Scott Disick and his youngest son, Reign, are getting into the festive spirit during Hanukkah.

“The best things in life are free,” Disick, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, December 8. “Happy Hanukkah.”

In the selfie, the Kardashians personality posed for the camera next to the 8-year-old. Reign, for his part, held up a toy NERF blaster while wearing adorable holiday pajamas. Reign’s PJs had illustrated items that relate to Hannukah celebrations, including a menorah, a dreidel, a Star of David, a Torah and a wrapped present.

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, began at sundown on Thursday, December 7. To celebrate, Disick decked out his home with blue “Happy Hanukkah” balloons and a gold menorah. In a subsequent Friday upload, Disick shared a pic of the candelabra all lit up on the second night.

The reality TV star was raised Jewish, which he’s been candid about wanting to pass down to his three children. (Disick shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.)

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been to temple, especially by myself,” Disick admitted during a December 2011 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take New York, when he went to visit his childhood synagogue. “I’m a little rusty [with the prayers] but you gotta start somewhere.”

He added at the time: “I feel a little uncomfortable. I don’t speak Hebrew, I can’t read Hebrew. I don’t really even know what prayer we’re on. But, being in temple feels great, it really does. Maybe I’m gonna start going to temple more. I think this is actually going to be good for me.”

Since Disick reconnected with his roots after becoming a parent, he’s made sure to mark all the major religious milestones. Disick and his children frequently celebrate the likes of Passover and Hanukkah each year. Mason, for his part, even became a Bar Mitzvah in December 2022.

Disick and Kardashian, 44, came together to celebrate their eldest son’s Bar Mitzvah during a blowout bash at Los Angeles’ Offsunset Lounge.

“Mazel Tov Mason!!!” the teen’s aunt Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing pics with daughter True, 5, and her nieces inside the venue.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan toasted Mason’s achievement with Raising Canes’ chicken fingers, Van Leeuwen ice cream and churros at the silver-themed party.

Disick and Kourtney have continued to coparent Mason, Penelope and Reign as they’ve each moved on for good from their on-and-off relationship. Kourtney, for her part, married Travis Barker in 2022. Their first baby together, son Rocky Thirteen, arrived in November. (Barker, 47, is a father of three older children.)