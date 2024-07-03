Bre Tiesi has nothing but love for Nick Cannon and how he parents his 12 children, one of which is their 2-year-old son, Legendary Love.

“He manages it really well,” Tiesi, 33, told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend of how Cannon, 43, handles his schedule. “I feel like that’s why no one ever hears anything because we’re all happy. We all make it work.”

The Selling Sunset star called Cannon “such a good person” who “really cares” about his kids.

“He’s never gonna blow anything off,” Tiesi revealed. “It makes it easier when you’re doing things because you know he’s gonna make the effort and he’s gonna show up.”

She added: “It’s really all about being a team and that way it really makes it easy for him to show up and I’m not setting him up for failure.”

Tiesi and Cannon had an on-off relationship for years before welcoming their son, Legendary Love, in June 2022. While the duo are not romantically together now, they work hard to make their child feel loved by both of his parents.

“He is a great father. I don’t know why people give him such a hard time,” she confessed. “If there’s anything that man genuinely cares about, it’s being a good and present dad and he makes it work.”

Cannon is also the father of 11 more children with five other women. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The actor and rapper shares Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise, 21 months, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion, 3, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer host shares Onyx, 21 months, with LaNisha Cole. He welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but the little one died at five months after suffering a brain tumor. Cannon and Scott later welcomed daughter Halo, 18 months.

“None of us have any issues or anything,” Tiesi said of the mothers of Cannon’s other children. “So I feel like it’s about the kids and they’re gonna always be first.”

When it comes to coparenting her son, Tiesi explained that Cannon is “very good at accommodating whatever is requested.”

Cannon and his brood keep a set schedule, but that doesn’t mean the dad isn’t connected to each child.

“He’s very present. Anything I ask for, he’s there. Any like milestones or photo shoots or anything,” Tiesi added. “I try to always accommodate him as well because he is very busy and he does have multiple productions and everything else.”