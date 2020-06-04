Selma Blair and Son Arthur, 8, Hold Personal Memorial for George Floyd

In memoriam. Selma Blair and her 8-year-old son, Arthur, memorialized George Floyd at home following the Minneapolis resident’s May 25 death.

“We stood outside for 8 minutes 46 seconds to just think of what George Floyd means for each of us from where we are,” the actress, 47, captioned a Wednesday, June 3, Instagram photo of an outdoor candle. “What he represents also. After a conversation again today about race and fear and sometimes insurmountable financial challenges of black lives, we finally looked at each other after this memorial of 8:46, and he said, ‘You wouldn’t live if that happened to me.’”

While the Cruel Intentions star agreed that her little one was “mostly right,” she went on to write, “I would stand up for people like him for the rest of my life. Would devote my life to nurturing a better future. That is what I want for the now and the future of our lives. Black lives. This is what mothers of black lives live with. The sons and fathers and friends. Black lives.”

The Michigan native’s social media upload came more than one week after Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Blair’s “grief and concern” has led her to “truly acknowledge and do everything [she] can to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism.”

She and her then-boyfriend, Jason Bleick, welcomed Arthur in July 2011, one year before they split. In October 2018, the Grammy nominee revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I am disabled,” Blair captioned a mirror selfie via Instagram at the time. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. … I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.