Sharna Burgess is opening up about experiencing mom guilt.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, took to social media on Tuesday, October 3, to candidly share her feelings about leaving her son while heading off for a tropical getaway. Posting a picture via her Instagram Story of her suitcase at the airport, she added text overlay that read: “New emotional experience unlocked.”

“I’m headed to Cabo for a girls trip that has been over a year in the making,” she wrote. “The timing sucks.”

Burgess shares son Zane, 2, with fiancé Brian Austin Green. She noted that while her toddler is “already on the mend from “HF&M,” the “mom guilt for leaving is unreal.”

Related: Brian Austin Green's Family Guide: Meet His Children Brian Austin Green’s brood! The actor is expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess after previously welcoming children with exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. Us Weekly confirmed the Dancing With the Stars pro’s pregnancy news in February 2022. The reveal came one year after the pair debuted their relationship. Despite the Aussie’s close bond […]

“I was going to back out but Bri so beautifully reminded me that I need and deserve these few days,” she said. “I’m so lucky I have a man that supports and sees me AND that I fully trust in knowing the house kids and life all keep flowing as normal even if I’m away.”

She concluded: “Everyone is ok. I’m ok…ish. And this will be fun.”

Burgess was first spotted with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, in December 2020. The pair went on to dance together on Dancing with the Stars season 30, which Burgess called a “disadvantage” when speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in 2021, noting they have a “sensitivity when minding each other’s feelings.”

The pair welcomed their first child together — and Green’s fifth — in June 2022. In September, Burgess revealed the twosome were engaged after three years of dating. (Green shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 with ex-wife Megan Fox.)

Related: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness together following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new “It’s been really awesome,” the pro […]

While Burgess and Green are headed toward forever now, children have always been at the forefront of the professional dancer’s mind. In September, she shared exclusively with Us that it would have been a deal breaker with Green if he didn’t want to expand his brood.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“When it came to the kid conversation, I said early on to Bri if he was even interested in having more kids, because he has such a full beautiful group of kids,” she said. “I knew that I could really fall in love with him, and I had to stop right now if that wasn’t going to be on the cards.”

Burgess continued: “We did have that conversation early in our dating history, and he did say that he was open to it, so I knew that it could be forever. … I never prepared for it not to work.”