Playing it safe! Sharon Osbourne filmed The Talk in quarantine on Monday, September 21, after her granddaughter contracted the coronavirus.

“I was meant to be in the studio,” the cohost, 67, said on the CBS show. “I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, [Jack Osbourne’s daughter Minnie] has come down with COVID.”

The Unbreakable author added that the 3-year-old is “OK” and “doing good,” noting that she and Jack, 34, “don’t have it.” Neither does the Dancing With the Stars alum’s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, or the rest of their kids, Pearl, 8, and Andy, 5.

The little one got the coronavirus “from somebody who works for my son,” Sharon said. “Just goes to show you, she’s 3 years of age, that children can get COVID.”

In May 2017, Jack exclusively joked with Us Weekly about letting his family members babysit his three kids. “Usually some weird meltdown happens when [my sister], Kelly [Osbourne], babysits, so short, small doses,” he explained at the time. “My mom will babysit. My mom babysits Pearl because Pearl is way easier than Andy.”

The Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie alum and Stelly, 33, have been coparenting after finalizing their divorce in March 2019, 10 months after announcing their separation. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly,” the former couple wrote in May 2018. “[We] remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

Since their breakup, Jack has been tackling “stressful” single fatherhood. “It’s all time management now, especially getting the kids out in the morning,” the England native exclusively told Us in April 2019. “Although it’s my favorite part of the day — getting them up, getting them ready — it’s still very stressful. But yeah, it’s good.”

Jack started dating Aree Gearhart in 2019, and his girlfriend is “trying to mother his children already,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” the insider added. “They’re not living together yet.” Actress Selly, meanwhile, is now dating actor Skylar Astin.