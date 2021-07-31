Shawn Johnson East Explains Meaning Behind Baby Jett's Name

A meaningful name. Shawn Johnson East revealed the meaning behind the name of her newborn son.

Shawn, 29, and husband Andrew East welcomed Jett James East on earlier this month, and the mother of two explained that her newborn’s name is inspired by family.

“Jett James East,” Shawn wrote via Instagram on July 31, revealing her son’s middle name for the first time. She added that Jett is “my great great great grandmothers name” while James is “Andrew’s brothers name.”

The Olympian also made baby’s first Instagram account with his full name, @jettjameseast. No posts have been shared yet.

The couple announced on July 20 that that Shawn gave birth to her 9 lb and 13 oz bundle of joy. “Andrew and I are so excited to announce the arrival of our little man,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He is happy and healthy, and we are so obsessed with him!”

They announced his first name on Friday, July 30, in a vlog on The East Family YouTube channel.

Jett joins big sister Drew, 21 months. Andrew, 29, was nervous to introduce the baby to the toddler.

“I’m nervous! What’s it going to be like to have two kids in the same room?” the NFL alum asked in Friday’s vlog. “Is Drew going to accept him with wide open arms? I freaking hope so, and I hope they’re best friends. I hope this is the start of an amazing relationship between the two of them.”

Drew’s reaction will be revealed in an upcoming video on the YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, the toddler hasn’t spent much time with the baby. On Wednesday, July 28, Shawn revealed that Drew had been “hit hard with a bad ear infection and [respiratory syncytial virus].” She had to stay with her grandparents to keep the infection away from her newborn brother.

“Had some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew. I would just hear her cry for ‘mama’ and my soul would crush,” the gold medalist revealed on her Instagram Story the following day.

On Saturday, Shawn told followers that Drew’s fever was gone and her cough was clearing up. She’ll be reunited with her parents and new brother soon.

Shawn and Andrew will adjust to life with two little ones, but they might not stop at two. The couple previously explained that they were ready to expand their family quickly. “I feel like it was around … one month ago, that we finally were, like, ‘OK, we feel like ourselves again,’” the Winning Balance author exclusively told Us in December 2020. “We’re ready to kind of go down that route. Yes, we’ve talked about it. We would love a baby anytime.”

Andrew added, “The first couple of months I was, like, I wanted five babies before we started this whole thing. And then we had one and I was, like, ‘Whoa, this is wild.’ But then pretty quickly I was, like, actually, you know, let’s just knock them out back-to-back. So yeah, I’m excited.”

The couple married in April 2016. They suffered a miscarriage in October 2017 and welcomed rainbow baby Drew two years later.