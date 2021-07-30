The wait is over! Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East announced their 1-week-old son’s name on Friday, July 30.

“We are still over the moon that little man is finally with us,” the couple said of son Jett in a YouTube video. “We’re in heaven. We’re so thankful we get to share this journey with you.”

The Olympian gymnast, 29, teased hours earlier via Instagram Stories that a “name video [was] coming.”

The Winning Balance author’s baby boy, Jett, arrived on July 20. “Andrew and I are so excited to announce the arrival of our little man,” Shawn exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He is happy and healthy, and we are so obsessed with him!”

She and the professional football player, also 29, first became parents in October 2019 when daughter Drew, now 21 months, arrived.

“You are our everything,” the Iowa native captioned black-and-white family photos on Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the world baby girl.”

The following year, Shawn gave her husband the “green light” for baby No. 2. “I feel like it was around … one month ago, that we finally were, like, ‘OK, we feel like ourselves again,’” she exclusively told Us in December 2020. “We’re ready to kind of go down that route. Yes, we’ve talked about it. We would love a baby anytime.”

Andrew chimed in, “The first couple of months I was, like, I wanted five babies before we started this whole thing. And then we had one and I was, like, ‘Whoa, this is wild.’ But then pretty quickly I was, like, actually, you know, let’s just knock them out back-to-back. So yeah, I’m excited.”

The athletes debuted the Dancing With the Stars alum’s baby bump in January, writing via Instagram: “Here we go again. #babyeast.”

While awaiting their second child, the pair were already thinking about expanding their family. “We’re over halfway through [this pregnancy], and I could see myself doing it again,” Shawn exclusively told Us in March.

The Indiana native agreed, joking that he wants “20 kids” total. “I think it depends on [the sex] of this one. We shall see. But given how things are going with Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I’m in the phase right now.”

Shawn and Andrew wed in April 2016 in Tenessee, nine months after their engagement. They suffered a miscarriage before conceiving their rainbow baby, Drew, in 2019.

The couple were “guarded” but “excited” after their loss, the Celebrity Apprentice alum exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s scary for us just because of what happened last time, but we’re just praying that this one … that we make it all the way. We’ll see.”