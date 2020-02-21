Sharing her truth. Shawn Johnson opened up about the one thing that really made her nervous when she first found out she was expecting her first child with husband Andrew East.

The former Olympian, 28, revealed that she had a serious conversation with East, also 28, about watching for triggers in her eating disorder throughout her pregnancy. Johnson first admitted to overcoming a history with irregular eating and negative body image in 2015, three years after she retired from gymnastics.

“I gave Andrew a list of things to look for, and if he started seeing them, he needed to talk to me,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Today Parents on Friday, February 21. “I was really scared.”

However, the Olympic champ surprised herself during her pregnancy with her daughter, Drew, who the couple welcomed in November 2019.

“As soon as I got pregnant, I couldn’t care less what I looked like, what I gained, or what the scale said,” Johnson told the publication. “For me, it was no longer my body. It was for my baby. And I felt like it had such a purpose that no material body image issue occupied my brain.”

Three months after delivering her first child by C-section, the “Couple Things” podcast host is “proud” of every part of her body for what it accomplished and doesn’t “feel pressure” to change anything about herself.

Johnson and the professional football player tied the knot in April 2016 and had a difficult journey when it came to starting a family. The retired gymnast revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in October 2017, which she admitted was “really scary”

to think about when she finally got pregnant.

“It’s really scary for us just because of what happened last time, but we’re praying,” Johnson said in an Instagram Story shortly after announcing that she and East were expecting in April 2019. “I want to be so excited and I am, but I’m also just very realistic that things can happen, and I’m just kind of taking it one day at a time.”

Eventually, however, the Winning Balance author became more comfortable and confident that everything would work out for her growing family.

“I think one of the best things I was ever told through the whole process was when my doctor sat me down and said, ‘You didn’t do anything wrong. You didn’t do this,'” she told Us Weekly during the early months of her pregnancy.