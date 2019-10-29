



What’s a maternity leave? Shay Mitchell is hard at work one week after announcing her daughter’s arrival.

“Welcome to my office,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, said from behind the camera on her Monday, October 28, Instagram Story. “Yep, slash my bed.”

In the social media upload, the actress panned over her sleeping little one before showing off the laptop and clipboard on her sheets.

The Béis Travel creator announced last week that her and Matte Babel’s bundle of joy had arrived. “Never letting go,” Mitchell captioned a photo of her daughter holding her finger. She went on to share a YouTube video for her Almost Ready series finale documenting her 33-hour labor and birth.

She and Babel, 39, revealed her pregnancy news in June when the then-mom-to-be was heading into her third trimester. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” the Bliss author captioned her Instagram post at the time.

The music journalist added with a post of his own: “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom. We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

The following month, Mitchell opened up about her decision to keep her pregnancy under wraps this time after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. “The first time, it didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult,” the You star said in an Almost Ready episode. “When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit [videos], and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost.”

Hiding her baby bump for so long led to “severe” prepartum depression, she shared earlier this month. “I’ve been fortunate since sharing the news of my pregnancy to have some amazing conversations with other pregnant women and moms and know that all these feelings are ‘normal,’” Mitchell explained to Hatchland.