Sophia Grace Brownlee’s son, River, will soon have his very own duet partner.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show star, 21, announced her pregnancy in a Sunday, August 25, YouTube video. “As you guys can see by the title of this video, I am expecting baby No. 2,” she announced in the upload, which was titled, “I’M PREGNANT BABY NUMBER 2🤍.”

Brownlee said she waited to publicly break the news until she was “around the 20-week mark” because she’s “a very paranoid and anxious person.” She added: “I’ve had both of my scans and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good. And yeah, it’s so exciting.”

The singer showed off her growing baby bump in a black tank top and matching pants. “I can’t really work out whether it is bigger than it was with River at this stage or if it’s smaller, so I don’t know what that could mean, like, boy or girl,” she stated. “Or is it just different with the second pregnancy?”

Her announcement video included clips from her pregnancy journey so far, including her first midwife appointment and her first pregnancy scans. “Because I had a C-section with my last pregnancy and [was] also dilated to 10 centimeters, they treat that as, like, a caution that you could possibly have preterm labor. It’s very uncommon, but it does happen,” she explained of her 12-week scan.

She continued: “So, what they have to do just to make sure that that’s not gonna happen is they have to check your cervix to see if it’s all closed and how it should be, so I had to have a scan to have that done. And it was good, and then, I have to have it done again in four weeks. … It’s all looking good so far, so I’m really relieved that’s over with because I was a little bit worried.”

Brownlee noted that her family and friends are “super, super excited” about her pregnancy, adding that she’s thrilled to give 18-month-old River a younger sibling.

“Because they’re quite close in age, they can grow up together, and I just think that’s really sweet. I always wanted a sibling that was really close in age, and I didn’t have that, so I want to do that for River,” she gushed.

At the end of her YouTube video, which was filmed the day she was learning whether she’s having a boy or a girl, Brownlee teased that “the gender reveal is going to be very soon.” (She did not share the identity of her baby’s father.)

Brownlee rose to fame alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 for their viral cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” The duo appeared on several episodes of the daytime talk show through the years and starred in their own 2014 movie titled Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure.

When Brownlee announced in October 2022 that she was expecting her first baby, she clapped back at trolls who criticized her for becoming a mom at age 19. “I just feel it’s about the person themselves,” she told E! News at the time. “And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

She announced the birth of her son via Instagram in March 2023, captioning a black-and-white photo of her and River’s hands with his birthday, “26.02.23🤍.” Ellen DeGeneres shared her congratulations in the comments section, writing, “Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!”