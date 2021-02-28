The struggle is real. Stassi Schroeder got candid about her post-baby body in an Instagram post on Saturday, February 27, and admitted she “thought it would be way easier to bounce back” after giving birth to her daughter, Hartford, last month.

“1st postpartum OOTD- I don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s been 7 weeks since I gave birth and my maternity jeans are still the only ones that fit me,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a mirror selfie. “I’m also wearing spanx to hold in what looks like a 4 month pregnant belly.”

“I thought it would be way easier to bounce back, and everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that obvs never happens,” she continued. “But also how f–ked up is it that I’m so obsessed with bouncing back when my body has just made, housed and delivered a baby?”

The Next Level Basic author, who welcomed her first child with husband Beau Clark on January 7, admitted that her body issues “consume my thoughts about 97% of the day, and it is a major hole I struggle to dig myself out of.”

“We’re told we have to eat enough calories to breastfeed but don’t overdo it because then we won’t get our bodies back. All the while I’m trying to stay mentally and emotionally healthy for my baby, my husband and myself,” Schroeder continued. “I’ve read some kind dm’s from people telling me to give myself grace but I’m not gonna lie, I truly don’t know how to give myself grace and that’s a depressing fact. I also feel like an a–hole for complaining about my body when I was given the most perfect baby. Totally wish I wasn’t so vain, but unfortunately I am. All I can say is thank the lord shirt jackets are in. Hope this helped at least one other postpartum mama feel a little less alone today. On a positive note, my Chanel sling backs fit.”

The former reality TV star got a lot of supportive comments from her followers and friends including Katie Maloney who wrote, “You are beautiful!!!!” Pregnant Brittany Cartwright added, “You look gorgeous boo!!” while her husband, Jax Taylor, added that Schroeder looks “amazing.”

“You look beautiful,” Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented on the post. The Bravo star, who has two kids, Chance and Cruz, with husband Travis Hollman, added, “Give yourself a break because it takes time to feel like yourself again. Just enjoy this moment with your sweet girl because it goes by so fast.”

Earlier this month, Schroeder raved about motherhood. “I still can’t get over how lucky I am to be her mama and I pray every night that she always knows how loved she is,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m now one of those moms who constantly walks around saying, ‘Can you stop growing already?!’ … I can’t believe how fast time flies now that she’s here. So far, she has been an absolute freaking dream (knocking on wood.) She’s chill, curious, makes the cutest judgy AF face and loves morning baby massages.”