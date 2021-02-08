Looking back. Stassi Schroeder is missing her baby bump one month after welcoming her daughter, Hartford.

“Now that my belly is all deflated and loose, I MISS THIS,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, February 8, from her maternity shoot. “Seriously, how long does it take to feel attractive again?”

Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Gretchen Rossi called the Next Level Basic author “stunning” in the comments, writing, “It took me until nine months until I started to feel like myself again.”

One month before giving birth, the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host wrote via Instagram that pregnancy was “hard” and she didn’t “feel attractive.”

The Louisiana native added at the time, “I don’t feel like myself. … I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”

Schroeder asked her social media followers to “stop” mom-shaming, writing, “Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes?”

Us Weekly broke the news of the former Bravo personality’s pregnancy in June 2020. She confirmed later that same month that she was expecting a baby girl.

On Saturday, February 6, the new mom reflected on her and Clark’s first month with their baby girl and revealed her nickname — “Velo,” which stands for velociraptor.

“She has major baby dinosaur vibes, ESP when she cries, whines or tries to poop,” the former reality star explained via Instagram. “I still can’t get over how lucky I am to be her mama and I pray every night that she always knows how loved she is.”

Schroeder went on to write, “I’m now one of those moms who constantly walks around saying, ‘Can you stop growing already?!’ She was only 1-week-old in these photos. I can’t believe how fast time flies now that she’s here. So far, she has been an absolute freaking dream (knocking on wood.) She’s chill, curious, makes the cutest judgy AF face and loves morning baby massages.”