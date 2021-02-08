Four weeks down! Stassi Schroeder celebrated her and Beau Clark’s daughter Hartford’s first month on Saturday, February 6.

“I’m now one of those moms who constantly walks around saying, ‘Can you stop growing already?!’” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow of her infant. “She was only 1-week-old in these photos. I can’t believe how fast time flies now that she’s here.”

The former Bravo personality went on to write, “So far she has been an absolute freaking dream (knocking on wood.) She’s chill, curious, makes the cutest judgy AF face and loves morning baby massages.”

The Louisiana native revealed her and the commercial casting director’s newborn’s nickname, noting that “Velo” is short for velociraptor.

“She has major baby dinosaur vibes, ESP when she cries, whines or tries to poop,” the Next Level Basic author explained. “I still can’t get over how lucky I am to be her mama and I pray every night that she always knows how loved she is.”

Brittany Cartwright commented on the social media upload: “Beautiful Hartford.”

She and husband Jax Taylor met the little one on Saturday, writing via Instagram that they “tested negative [for the coronavirus], quarantined and got flu shots” ahead of time.

“We got to meet beautiful baby Hartford,” the pregnant star, also 32, wrote via Instagram. “I’m so in love and she makes me even more excited to be a Momma! I cannot wait to see our babies play together I’m crying just thinking about it!! Lol I’m so happy for you Stassi and Beau! She is so perfect and so so sweet!!”

The couple are expecting their first child as well, a baby boy, announcing Cartwright’s pregnancy news in September 2020.

Katie Maloney, Hartford’s godmother, also met Schroeder’s baby earlier this month. “I am so happy to finally meet you today,” the Utah native, 34, captioned an Instagram post. “I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret. I’m honored to be your God Mother, I love you.”

Schroeder commented, “Anddddd I’m crying.”