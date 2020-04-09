Missing his mom. Steve Kazee’s 1-month-old son, Callum, already reminds him of his late mother, Reba.

“8 years ago today I was holding your hand as you crossed from this life into the next and today I sit here holding the hand of your grandson,” the Broadway star, 44, captioned a throwback video via Instagram on Wednesday, April 8. “I see so much of you in his face and it’s all I ever wished for. I’m so grateful for how much love you filled my heart with while you were here and I’m grateful for how much you continue to send from wherever you are.”

The actor went on to write, “Last week, my moms niece sent this video of my mom and I at the birth of her child. It’s a glimpse at what would have been had you lived to see this moment and I will cherish it forever. I love you. I miss you.”

In the social media upload, Reba gazed down at her niece. She smiled, holding the infant out for Kazee to take a look.

The Tony winner and Jenna Dewan announced the birth of their son in March. “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” the Kentucky native captioned his infant’s Instagram debut. “Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee shared the inspiration behind their son’s name the following day, which included a sweet homage to his mom.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we choose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” the singer wrote at the time. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

He and the Flirty Dancing host, 39, started dating in 2018. The actress already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.