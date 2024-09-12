Suki Waterhouse is praising fiancé Robert Pattinson’s skills as a first-time parent.

“He’s the greatest,” Waterhouse, 32, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards. The British singer said she was flying solo in New York Wednesday night while Pattinson, 38, was “on set” and their baby daughter stayed home.

“I’ve had the best day with her today and showing her around New York City is heaven,” Waterhouse shared, adding of new motherhood, “It’s the best. And it’s just getting more and more fun.”

Waterhouse and the Twilight star began dating in July 2018 after meeting at a game night in Los Angeles. Though Pattinson later revealed to GQ that the private pair had isolated together during the Covid pandemic, they didn’t make their official red-carpet debut until a Dior fall 2023 runway show in Egypt.

The twosome welcomed their little one in March 2024, withholding details such as her name. Months later, Waterhouse and the baby graced the August 2024 cover of Vogue.

When Access Hollywood asked Waterhouse whether her daughter takes after her or Pattinson, she replied, “I don’t know. It’s just always changing. She has such a sweet nature. It’s really sweet to see.”

Professionally, Waterhouse is preparing for the release of her second studio album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, on Friday, September 13. She recently opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, where she was born and raised.

“It was insane,” she said. “It was probably the coolest thing that I’ve ever got to do. And [in] my hometown [with] friends, family, everybody that I’ve grown up with — all in one place: Wembley. It was unbelievable.”

As for Swift, Waterhouse called her an “amazing friend” and “such a great time.”

She and Pattinson once went on a double date with Swift and her ex, Joe Alwyn, in 2019. An eyewitness at a restaurant in Hollywood had recalled to Us that the four “were laughing and talking” all night.

Two years later, Waterhouse slammed HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot for a joke about her relationship with Pattinson. “When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody,” one character said.

“Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend,” the Daisy Jones & The Six actress tweeted before deleting the message. “Make it make sense.”

In February 2023, Waterhouse reflected on feeling “kind of depressed” after a tough breakup — until she met Pattinson. “Oh God, what on earth will I write about now?” she teased of her music during an interview with the Sunday Times. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. … I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

At the time, she hinted that she couldn’t “wait” to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”