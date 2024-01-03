T.J. Holmes‘ daughter Sabine has subtly shown support for his podcast with girlfriend Amy Robach.

Holmes, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 2, to share a video of him and Robach, 50, discussing their newest project while both walking on treadmills. The broadcast journalist offered a shout out to Sabine, 10, for helping create the promo footage.

“Video produced, recorded, & edited by #BabySabine,” Holmes wrote alongside the clip, which featured Sabine speaking in the background.

Holmes and Robach have opened up about their evolving relationships with each other’s kids following their public drama. The former GMA3 coanchors made headlines in November 2022 when photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the office despite being married to other people.

That same month, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage. Robach also ended her marriage to Andrew Shue, whom she married in 2010.

Us broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3. They finally broke their silence after scoring a podcast deal with iHeartRadio.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during the debut episode of his and Robach’s podcast in December 2023.

Holmes and Robach discussed making amends with their kids after their relationship became such a major topic of conversation. Robach shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Holmes shares Sabine with Fiebig, 46, and is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his marriage to first wife Amy Ferson.

“As tough as it has been for so many people in our lives, it’s the most difficult for [our kids], because now they’re having to look at us in a different way with one another,” Robach said on a December 2023 episode.

Holmes gushed about the bond Sabine has formed with Robach, adding, “My little one has known Robach since she was 1 and now she’s knowing Robach in a different way in a different role, but it’s been the greatest. I’m always just open. ‘Robach is here, we’re hanging, do you want to do this?’”

He continued: “The past few months she has volunteered. ‘Robach is there, can I come by? You and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?’ Like, voluntarily. It’s really been one of the most touching things recently to see how she wants to be a part and included and enjoys the time with us.”