Tamron Hall Admits She Felt ‘Lonesome’ Before Welcoming Son Moses

Honesty hour! Tamron Hall welcomed her son, Moses, in April and explained to Us Weekly exclusively why she felt lonely before his birth.

“I want to talk about how it felt to be a non-mom and then have the moms saying, ‘Well, we’re a team mom,'” the Tamron Hall host, 48, told Us at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Monday, August 5. “And I’m sitting over there like, ‘Wow, I can’t come?’ I am feeling lonesome in that and not feeling comfortable sharing necessarily that part of my journey. So for me, [my] show gives us an opportunity to talk about the facets of life — from my own personal experiences, and from people who are going through things that I may not have thought of.”

Since her son’s arrival, the new mom has already clapped back at Instagram haters who accused her of not being there for her baby boy as a working mom.

“I felt compelled to respond, not for myself, but for all the other women who are feeling beat down by [mom-shamers],” the journalist told Us. “I knew my son was right there, and I knew I was OK. But what if I was having a bad day? I’ve had them. And what if I was in a weak moment and felt judged and misunderstood? … This isn’t a rant. It’s a reply. Because that’s what I want to talk about on my show. I want to talk about the mommy-shaming.”

Hall announced that she and her husband, Steven Greener, were officially first-time parents with an April Instagram reveal. “Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” the former Today host wrote at the time. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Tamron Hall premieres on Monday, September 9.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta