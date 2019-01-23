Tarek El Moussa has a couple solo projects on the way! Not only is the Flip or Flop star getting an HGTV pilot for a yet-to-be-titled 2019 show, but he’s appearing in a web series on HGTV.com this summer. The production will follow the 37-year-old’s “new life as a single dad” as he “works hard, plays hard and then goes home to spend quality time with his kids,” according to a press release.

The reality star and his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, share two children — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. The couple, who have stayed amicable since their 2016 split, coparent their little ones.

The HGTV.com solo series will focus on his relationship with Taylor and Brayden, but the TV show pilot will be less about his kids and more about his career. The reality star is going to use his real-estate experience to mentor rookie house flippers.

El Moussa and his ex flipped houses on Flip or Flop from 2013 to 2019, filming the eighth season a year after finalizing their divorce. It will premiere in spring 2019.

Christina, 35, remarried in December 2018. She tied the knot with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead; El Moussa was on “daddy duty” while she honeymooned in Bora Bora.

“It’s a good thing, it’s a positive thing,” El Moussa said of the new nuptials in an Instagram Story earlier this month. “I’m not the type that wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable. The truth is, everything we do is about the kids. And at the end of the day my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s gonna have help and that’s exactly what they need.”

