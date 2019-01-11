Clearing the air. Tarek El Moussa wants the world to know his true feelings about watching his ex-wife, Christina El Moussa, marry British television presenter Ant Anstead.

Tarek, 37, was “told not to” talk about his 35-year-old ex’s new relationship, but he was sick of hearing rumors, so he decided to set the record straight.

“Christina got married, yes. I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children,” Tarek said in a series of Instagram Story videos on Thursday, January 10. “And I’ve been reading some articles today saying, ‘I’m devastated, I’m depressed,’ and I’m just so tired of the media’s bulls–t. I’m not. I’m happy. My life is amazing. I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family’s great.”

The Flip or Flop star explained that he’s “super happy” and “glad that she found someone” because it’ll provide a “stable household” for their two kids, Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3. “At the end of the day it’s just all about them,” he added.

“It’s a good thing, it’s a positive thing,” Tarek continued. “I’m not the type that wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable. The truth is, everything we do is about the kids. And at the end of the day my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s gonna have help and that’s exactly what they need.”

Christina and Tarek were married for seven years before they announced their split in December 2016. The exes continued to work together on their HGTV show, Flip or Flop, throughout the separation, which they admitted was an “up and down” process.

Tarek told the Today show in December, “For us to just throw everything away … it just wasn’t worth it. And at the same time, we love the crew, we love the show, we love our fans and we love the network.” Christina added, “We have two amazing kids together, so it’s just easier to work together and get along.”

Christina started dating the Wheelers Dealers host, 29, in October 2017 and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their California home on December 22. In addition to her two children, Anstead’s kids from a previous marriage, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, were present for the nuptials.

In June 2018, Christina told Us Weekly that she “definitely” saw herself saying “I do” again, but wasn’t planning on walking down the aisle until “maybe” 2020. “Ant is an amazing guy. He’s a great father. He’s so grounded,” she gushed at the time. “He really lifts me up. He’s so supportive … he’s just an amazing, amazing man.”

