



Switching things up! Tarek El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor, showed just how much she loves her dad’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, on Thursday, September 19.

“For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse!” the Flipping 101 star, 38, who shares Taylor and her little brother, Brayden, 3, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, captioned an Instagram post in front of 21 Oceanfront Restaurant. “It’s special to her because it’s a ‘me and her only’ dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted. Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other.”

In the social media upload, the Flip or Flop star and the Selling Sunset star, 32, smiled with their arms around the 8-year-old. He went on to document their date on his Instagram Story, toasting to his daughter’s upcoming birthday.

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing in July. The following month, the model gushed about their relationship to Us Weekly exclusively.

“We are just really, really happy,” she told Us in August. “I had been single for a little while, and he just has this special light about him. His smile and his personality, I felt like he was such a genuine, kind person. We texted back and forth a little bit, and we just bonded. I had been dating and you know it’s tough to date in L.A. I felt like Tarek was just a real person.”

The California native added, “We’re both very supportive of each other’s careers and really understanding of what real estate involves and also being on TV. You know, he’s been doing this a lot longer than I have, so he’s been able to guide me and you know, give me some great tips on real estate.”

El Moussa split from Anstead in December 2016. The Christina on the Coast star married Ant Anstead two years later, and the pair welcomed their first child together, Hudson, on September 6.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!