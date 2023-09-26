Brendan Hunt can’t wait to welcome his second baby with fiancée Shannon Nelson, the Ted Lasso alum gushed to Us Weekly.

The actor, 51, shared the exciting news with Us on Tuesday, September 26, while promoting his new DoorDash partnership. When asked how wedding plans were going — Hunt announced he and Nelson were engaged in July — he replied, “Not very much at all, because we are pregnant again.” (Nelson, for her part, shared the news via Instagram on September 18.)

“I’m excited,” Hunt continued, explaining why he and Nelson, who already share 2-year-old son Sean, have opted to press pause on their nuptials. “Shannon has decided she basically doesn’t want to have any wedding pictures of her while she’s pregnant, and we’ve both been married before, so we’re not full of wonder of what’s it going to be like.”

He elaborated: “We wanted to do it properly, so we’ll take our time. But it probably won’t be until kid No. 2 is here.”

Hunt further opened up about the perks and pitfalls to becoming a father later in life.

“I’m older than your average first parent, and I am sort of always weighing the pluses and minuses of that,” he told Us. “The minus will become more of a minus as time goes on, when my child wants to do things that are going to be physically impossible for me, like run 10 feet. But the pro is having a bit more wisdom and patience. And the patience that I definitely would not have had 25 years ago has been a very, very valuable tool to get through some tantrums and whatnot.”

Patience is something Ted Lasso fans know a thing or two about as they look for indications that the beloved Apple TV+ series will return in some format after ending earlier this year.

“I still live down the street from Jason [Sudeikis] and [producer] Joe Kelly. We see each other all the time,” Hunt told Us about the close bond with his Ted Lasso family. “I was texting with Brett [Goldstein] yesterday. It’s just a good bunch of people — and we’ll all be friends for a very long time.”

Besides staying connected to his former Ted Lasso costars — and growing his family — Hunt is keeping busy in other ways. Not only is he hitting the road for his solo show, “The Movement You Need” — which will be running in New York City in November at the Soho Playhouse — but he’s also teamed up with DoorDash on their new campaign, “Timeout, Order In,” which encourages sports fans to order food when the game clock stops.

“Anything that gets people off the phone during actual game action,” he added, “I can absolutely get behind.”