Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt found love off the soccer field with Shannon Nelson, announcing on Thursday, June 29, that are engaged.

“The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying ‘yes,’” Hunt, 51, wrote via Instagram, sharing a social media snap of Nelson moments after his proposal.

The actor — he notably plays Willis Beard on Ted Lasso, which he co-created alongside Jason Sudeikis — gave his love a rectangle-shaped diamond on a gold band that had been encrusted with smaller stones.

Nelson showed off further glimpses of her new rock via her own Instagram on Thursday, along with a sweet message for her newly-minted fiancé.

“We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always,” Nelson captioned her post. “Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️”

Hunt and Nelson, who have been together for many years, share 2-year-old son Sean Theodore.

“It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that I get to introduce you to Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt. After a long 27 hr induction (every laboring woman should be so lucky as to get a birth partner/a life partner like Brendan) he was finally born via c-section,” Nelson previously wrote via Instagram in January 2021, announcing their baby boy’s arrival. “He is 7lbs 1oz and 19.6 inches long and is perfect in every way. We fall more and more in love with each gaze upon his face. We are going to hang out here in London so Dad can shoot his show and until this vaccine rollout is well underway and then we will be home so that everyone can meet this gorgeous wonder.”

Hunt filmed all three seasons of Ted Lasso across the pond in England. The season 3 finale dropped in May, but the Apple TV+ comedy’s future has yet to be revealed.

“We don’t know. We need a break and will take one presently,” Hunt explained during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session earlier this month. “Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible, but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc.”