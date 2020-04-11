Teddi Mellencamp I Can Do Anything After Filming RHOBH While Pregnant

You never know what to expect … when she’s expecting. Teddi Mellencamp got real about filming season 10 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while pregnant with her third child.

“I feel now that I’ve been able to do this pregnant, I could probably do anything,” the 38-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the Wednesday, April 15, premiere. “But I mean it’s a different dynamic because also you’re having fun. You’re caught in the mix.”

Mellencamp, who gave birth to daughter Dove in February, noted that her pregnancy helped her move on from the petty drama.

“Like if you’re even having drama at the end of the day, like, I think last year if I was having the drama that is happening sometimes this year I would have been a mess every single night,” she explained. “But at the end of the day I was like, ‘All right, I need to take a deep breath and go to bed and remember like, ‘OK, I’m growing a baby. I have to put this into perspective. I’m having some drama with my friends or this person may have said this about me or whatever. Or I’m hormonal, whatever the situation may be. But you can’t control it.’”

The accountability coach added that her anxiety was “much higher” during seasons 8 and 9.

“You have to just kind of work through it,” she said about filming while pregnant. “This is the most, like real, the realest it’s ever felt. It hits home and there’s so many layers and there’s still so much we don’t know. And you know, I think that just when you’re able to fully work through things … then you hear other things.”

In addition to Dove, Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave are parents of daughter Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5. Arroyave, 42, also shares 11-year-old daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.

The reality TV personality previously told Us that Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and fiancé Beau Clark helped Mellencamp convince the Skyline Security Management to agree on the name for their newborn daughter.

“He was, like, super against the name. I tried everything. I’m sending him pictures of Dove Cameron like, ‘Look how beautiful she is.’ [And] Dove was the symbol in faith,” Mellencamp told Us last month. “Stassi’s like, ‘Well, like lovey dovey. And Edwin was like, ‘You know what? I like that.’ I’m like, ’I’ve been trying for weeks. Stassi says, like, one thing and you’re like, “Sure.” I can’t with you.’”



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.