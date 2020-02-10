Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron are spending Valentine’s Day in the Big Apple this year, Doherty exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

The 24-year-old dished on the couple’s V-Day plans at the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday, February 9 — explaining that he and the Liv and Maddie alum, also 24, will be in New York City so he can do press for his new Hulu television series, High Fidelity.

“That’s on the 13th, and then [on] the 14th, we’re gonna get KFC, donuts [and] loads of cookies, we’re gonna go see Book of Mormon, and then I can’t disclose what happens in the evening, I’m afraid,” he said.

The Scottish actor said that he and Cameron don’t swap Valentine’s presents. “We more, like, just have a beautiful day together,” he explained.

The duo started dating in December 2016 after sparks flew on the set of Descendants 2. (In the 2017 Disney Channel movie and its 2019 followup, Descendants 3, Doherty plays Mal, daughter of Maleficent, and Doherty plays Harry Hook, son of Captain Hook.)

“Me and Thomas’ chemistry was so intense, even off camera — like, just in rehearsals — but we didn’t know it,” Cameron told J-14 in January 2018. “But people were like, ‘When you guys walk into a room together, it’s insane. Have you ever talked to him?’ And I’m like, ‘No, not really.’ And they’re like, ‘You need to.’ And they’re, like, telling him the same thing, like, ‘Something needs to happen.’ And we’re like ‘No, we’re fine.’ But [director] Kenny [Ortega] came up to me and was like, ‘I think you guys would be really good together.’”

Doherty reflected on their first date In a November 2017 interview with Kode Magazine. “[It] was at a pancake cafe,” he said at the time. “It was one of those things [where] she was sat opposite me, drenched because it was raining outside, making terrible jokes that I was obliged to laugh at, and I kinda just fell in love with her.”

He also praised Cameron in the same interview. “I am the lucky one,” he said. “She’s just a wonderful human. She’s so kind and loving, funny, extremely talented, has the most beautiful eyes, and puts up with me being weird. She’s also weird; that’s why it works so well. Dove’s very down to earth and real.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus