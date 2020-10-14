Doing it differently. Although Teddi Mellencamp breast-fed her two eldest children, she wasn’t able to have the same experience with her 7-month-old daughter, Dove.

“I couldn’t actually breast-feed [her], which was hard because I found out after the fact,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 13. “After I had [my daughter] Slate and my son, [Cruz], I had a breast augmentation. I got my boobs done and didn’t ever think I was going to have more kids. I didn’t get pregnant naturally with them, and Dove was a happy surprise.”

The Bravo personality first tried to nurse her newborn in the hospital, and “it just wasn’t working.”

The Indiana native told Us, “Because of the surgery, there’s a chance that you can’t afterward. I wasn’t aware, and I was super emotional about it. Like, I cried about it for days. Then I realized, ‘OK, I have to just let this go. The important part is that she’s fed.’ I was able to breast-feed the other kids, but that doesn’t mean that I love Dove any differently or that I’m not supporting her in the same way. I really had to let go of that mom guilt.”

She and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their infant in February and Mellencamp is now “back on birth control.” The reality star doesn’t “think” that she and the Skyline Security Management CEO, 43, will expand their family further.

“Before Dove, I … could imagine it,” the “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast host explained to Us. “I can’t now, so I don’t know what that means. Our house feels really complete right now.”

Five months after her birth, the accountability coach revealed that Dove had been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis. The little one had neurosurgery in July.

“Babies are so resilient,” Mellencamp told Us on Tuesday of her youngest daughter’s recovery. “She just wanted to be held and loved. Such a fighter.”

Dove has been reaching many milestones lately, from taking steps with a walker’s help to blabbering. “She knows who everybody is now,” John Mellencamp‘s daughter gushed. “You see different reactions when her brother walks in versus me or Edwin or Slate. It’s really fun.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi