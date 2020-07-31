Job well done. Teddi Mellencamp thanked her daughter Dove’s doctors after the little one’s “successful” brain surgery.

“So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, wrote on her Thursday, July 30, Instagram Story. “We are forever grateful.”

The reality star’s social media upload came four hours after she shared a photo of herself wearing a mask and holding her 5-month-old in the hospital.

“To all the cranio mamas out there who have been DM’ing me your stories, thank you,” the accountability coach captioned the black-and-white shot. “So much love to you guys. Reading your positive stories right now is helping more than I can tell you.”

Last month, the Indiana native first opened up about Dove’s lambdoid craniosynostosis diagnosis, describing the condition as “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis, [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

John Mellencamp’s daughter, who wanted to “be as transparent as possible” with her followers, added, “Recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be OK.”

Her husband, Edwin Arroyave, called the “difficult” news a “punch … in the face.” The Skyline Security Management CEO, 43, wrote via Instagram in June: “Right when you’re about to experience blessing and fulfillment in life, something comes along that threatens to bring you down.”

Dove will “most likely” need to wear a helmet for a year following the procedure, Teddi told her Instagram followers last week.

She and the Colombia native also share daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, and Arroyave is the father of daughter Isabella from a previous relationship. The couple, who wed in 2011, welcomed Dove in February.