Standing strong. Teddi Mellencamp’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, opened up about their 4-month-old daughter Dove’s upcoming neurosurgery.

“Life is always going to punch you in the face,” the Skyline Security Management founder, 43, captioned a Tuesday, July 7, Instagram post. “@teddimellencamp and I got some difficult news about our sweet baby girl. Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month. It happens every time. Right when you’re about to experience blessing and fulfillment in life, something comes along that threatens to bring you down.”

The Colombia native, who is also the father of Slate, 7, Cruz, 5, and Isabella, 11, noted that “challenges can shape us into who we’re meant to be or they can scare us into going back to who we used to be.” Arroyave said he feels “the most” tested when the people he love are experiencing hardship.

However, the Colombia native is “stronger in [his] faith” following Dove’s diagnosis, explaining, “More than ever, God has a plan. I’m going to get through this and stay the course. … Push forward with unwavering faith and focus on the things you can control. Don’t quit.”

Arroyave’s wife revealed on Monday, July 6, that their youngest child has “an amazing team of doctors who caught [her diagnosis] early and will be working on her.” Mellencamp went on to describe lambdoid craniosynostosis, which is “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis and occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added, “The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be OK.”

She and her husband welcomed Dove in February. “You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you,” the Bravo personality wrote via Instagram at the time.