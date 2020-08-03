Back at home. Teddi Mellencamp’s 4-month-old daughter, Dove, left the hospital “earlier than expected” following her Thursday, July 30, brain surgery.

“It’s crazy how resilient kids are,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, captioned a Sunday, August 2, Instagram video. “Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected. I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed. We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of.”

In the black-and-white footage, the Indiana native wore a mask and gazed down at her baby girl while Dove looked up at her. The top of the little one’s head was wrapped in a bandage.

The reality star, who also shares daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, revealed on July 6 that their youngest daughter had been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis. The Bravo personality described the condition as “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis, [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

John Mellencamp’s daughter kept her social media followers up to date on Dove’s health journey, posting on her Instagram Story at the hospital during the infant’s surgery on Thursday.

“To all the cranio mamas out there who have been DM’ing me your stories, thank you,” the accountability coach wrote at the time. “So much love to you guys. Reading your positive stories right now is helping more than I can tell you.”

Hours later, she went on to gush that the neurosurgery was “successful,” writing, “So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers. We are forever grateful.”

Teddi and Arroyave, 43, welcomed Dove in February. The Skyline Security Management CEO is also the father of daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.