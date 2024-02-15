Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is explaining the inspiration for her twins’ names.

Lowry, 31, who revealed earlier this month that her newborn son’s name is Verse and her newborn daughter’s name is Valley, shared the update via TikTok on Wednesday, February 14.

“Verse came from Iverson, which is the name that Lincoln recommended. Obviously, it would be on his list because he’s a huge basketball fan,” she said, noting her 10-year-old son’s love for former NBA star Allen Iverson.

“For Valley, I moved when I was a kid to the Lehigh Valley — and I know everyone who lives in the Lehigh Valley is going to be like ‘Oh no, this is not where she’s going.’ It is,” Lowry continued. “The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it’s a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley. I feel like it’s not super different. It’s still a name you can grow with. It’s not too weird.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Photos With Her Kids Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent. Rivera said during a November 2020 episode […]

The MTV personality noted that picking two V names was “not intentional in any way” and “just happened.” Lowry also admitted that there are “no nicknames that I like for Valley,” and said she’s hoping her daughter sticks with her full name.

“I really don’t like the nickname Val. If she wants to go by Val when she’s older, that’ll be her choice, but I like that it’s just Valley and there’s no nickname for it,” she said.

Lowry welcomed Verse and Valley in late 2023 with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She also shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Joe Rivera, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, and son Rio, whom she welcomed in late 2022, with Scott.

The mom of seven confirmed last month that she’s done expanding her family.

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

“They cut my tubes out,” she revealed during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Despite being warned that regret was among the procedure’s potential side effects, Lowry is happy with her choice.

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she said. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

Now that she’s closed the door on welcoming more kids, Lowry is looking ahead to her family’s future.

“I’m excited for my kids,” she said. “Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it’s just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters.”