Kailyn Lowry has shared the names of her twins after confirming that she welcomed a baby boy and baby girl earlier this year.
Lowry announced via TikTok on Friday, February 9, that her newborn son’s name is Verse and her newborn daughter’s name is Valley.
The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, shares the twins and son Rio (who she gave birth in late 2022) with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She previously welcomed son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera in January 2010, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin in November 2013 and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez in August 2017 and July 2020, respectively.
Lowry announced in October 2023 that she was expecting her sixth and seventh children after noticing changes to her body during a trip to Thailand that March. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she explained on her “Barely Famous” podcast at the time. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].’”
Shortly after, Lowry asked fans to weigh in on her babies’ names, sharing a screenshot of texts she received from a friend. “I’m telling you right now. You are not leaving the hospital without names, so get it together,” the messages read. “You have 2 jobs.”
Although Lowry’s aunt suggested the family name Aire, she did not “want to use it” because Kylie Jenner chose the moniker for her son, who was born in February 2022.
In January, Lowry revealed that she had given birth to her twins. “I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” she said on her podcast, noting that she had a C-section. “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”
Once the twins arrived, Lowry had her tubes removed to prevent future pregnancies. “They cut my tubes out,” she divulged. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f—king forever.’”
While Lowry insisted her family is complete, she had reservations after the procedure. “I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she continued. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”
Hours later, Lowry reflected on her big brood in a TikTok video. “I’m a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f—king way,” she said. “Because I love being a mom of seven.”