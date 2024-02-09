Kailyn Lowry has shared the names of her twins after confirming that she welcomed a baby boy and baby girl earlier this year.

Lowry announced via TikTok on Friday, February 9, that her newborn son’s name is Verse and her newborn daughter’s name is Valley.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, shares the twins and son Rio (who she gave birth in late 2022) with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She previously welcomed son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera in January 2010, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin in November 2013 and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez in August 2017 and July 2020, respectively.

Lowry announced in October 2023 that she was expecting her sixth and seventh children after noticing changes to her body during a trip to Thailand that March. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she explained on her “Barely Famous” podcast at the time. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].’”

Shortly after, Lowry asked fans to weigh in on her babies’ names, sharing a screenshot of texts she received from a friend. “I’m telling you right now. You are not leaving the hospital without names, so get it together,” the messages read. “You have 2 jobs.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Photos With Her Kids Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent. Rivera said during a November 2020 episode […]

Although Lowry’s aunt suggested the family name Aire, she did not “want to use it” because Kylie Jenner chose the moniker for her son, who was born in February 2022.

In January, Lowry revealed that she had given birth to her twins. “I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” she said on her podcast, noting that she had a C-section. “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott's Relationship Timeline Kailyn Lowry has given fans several glimpses into her relationship with Elijah Scott via social media ever since they started dating. Lowry confirmed her romance with Scott via Instagram in April 2022, two years after her 2020 split from ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed. (The Teen Mom 2 alum […]

Once the twins arrived, Lowry had her tubes removed to prevent future pregnancies. “They cut my tubes out,” she divulged. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f—king forever.’”

While Lowry insisted her family is complete, she had reservations after the procedure. “I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she continued. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry’s Dating History Over the Years Teen Mom 2 viewers have been following Kailyn Lowry’s love life for nearly a decade on MTV. The Pennsylvania native rose to fame on a 2010 episode of 16 & Pregnant. During the episode, Lowry and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac, who was born in January 2010. Their relationship didn’t last, […]

Hours later, Lowry reflected on her big brood in a TikTok video. “I’m a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f—king way,” she said. “Because I love being a mom of seven.”