Pregnant Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is sharing a closer look at her baby bump before welcoming her twins.

“Evolution of the twin bump 🤍,” Lowry, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, sharing photos of her stomach and ultrasound footage of the twins. “Watch the transition from baby A to baby B in the video 🥹.”

In the first picture, Lowry highlighted her bump in an emerald green T-shirt. In the second picture, she sported a nude crop top and underwear set, with a noticeably bigger bump shown from her side profile.

Lowry shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 with ex Chris Lopez. She was first linked to boyfriend Elijah Scott in 2022, and the pair quietly welcomed their first baby together, son Rio, that year. She revealed on her “Barely Famous” podcast in October that she and Scott, 25, are expecting twins.

Lowry initially announced she would be having two boys after throwing a sex reveal party in November, but she revealed days later that she misread the test results.

“If they are fraternal and there is boy/girl, only the boy chromosome will show up in the test. So, obviously, we didn’t know that right away, and now we know,” she explained via TikTok, also noting that “one of the smoke bombs didn’t go off” during her family’s party. “It wasn’t until later on, they were like, ‘OK, well one might actually be a girl,’ and then, obviously, by the 20-week anatomy scan, they were like, ‘OK, one is a girl.’”

Last month, Lowry opened up about feeling anxious due to her “high-risk” pregnancy. “We are just leaving the 20-week anatomy scan for the twins and I cried coming out,” she said in a TikTok video. “Just because the doctor came in to say that everything was fine, they looked great, and it was just a relief.”

She went on to detail the stress caused by the nature of her pregnancy. “I have had extreme anxiety for this pregnancy and I think it doesn’t really get talked about,” she said. “What are the chances of having healthy babies? This is my 10th pregnancy and having twins, high risk — I am considered obese — there’s just a lot of factors.”