Kailyn Lowry opened up about how her current pregnancy with twins has been worrying her.

“We are just leaving the 20-week anatomy scan for the twins and I cried coming out,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, said in a TikTok video on Wednesday, November 29. “Just because [the] doctor came in to say that everything was fine, they looked great and it was just a relief.”

Lowry confessed that her doctor’s good news made her emotional because you “just never know” what can happen.

“I have had extreme anxiety for this pregnancy and I think it doesn’t really [get] talked about,” she explained. “I feel like what are the chances of having healthy babies? You know this is my tenth pregnancy and having twins, high risk — I am considered obese — there’s just a lot of factors.”

The reality star, who is the mom of 5, noted that it was a “relief” to get confirmation that everything for her twins was looking “ok” at the 20th week point. While at her appointment, she also asked the doctor if they could double-check to see if she and boyfriend Elijah Scott were really expecting twins. Lowry joked that she felt like she had “made up the twin thing” since twins are not prevalent in her close family.

“The twins in my family are fraternal but they’re [my] second and third cousins. So I don’t think that they have anything to do with [me] like I think it’s their genetic thing,” she explained. “Elijah has twins in his family but it goes by the woman, not the man.”

Lowry was reassured she was having twins and that “everything is good.” Lowry announced in October she and Scott were expecting twins nearly one year after she quietly welcomed her fifth baby. (She shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. In July, Lowry revealed she welcomed her first child with Scott, son Rio, in November 2022.)

After sharing their exciting news, the couple threw a sex reveal party for friends and family and learned they were having boys — or so they thought. Earlier this month, Lowry clarified that she misread the paper and learned she was expecting a boy and a girl instead.

“They said that if there’s boys, then they would pick up an XY chromosome on the test. If they were two girls, it wouldn’t show, and so, you would know both of them are girls,” she said in a TikTok at the time. “However, when you get the test back, if there are any XY [chromosomes], you assume that they’re both boys — I assumed they were both boys.”

After realizing their mistake, Lowry recreated another sex reveal video this time with the correct results. In the clip, her sons kicked soccer balls containing blue and pink powder. In the clip, her son Lincoln cried after learning he is going to have a little sister.